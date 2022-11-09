Men’s Bowling wins Hastings Open, women finish 7th

HASTINGS, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Bowling won the Hastings Bronco Open in the match play bracket and Taylor Wiley (JR/San Antonio, Texas) was the individual champion in the event this past weekend at Pastime Lanes.

Wiley was in individual champion with a pin total of 1219, winning by five pins in six games. Jackson Penny (SO/Shawnee, Kan.) was 12th for the Coyotes with 1137 pins in five games. Landon Jones (SO/Murphy, Texas) was 48th with 886 pins in five games. Taylor Miller (JR/McPherson, Kan.) was 73rd with 713 pins in four games. Seth Baratz (SO/Edmond, Okla.) was 75th with 700 pins in four games. Alec Elskamp (JR/Topeka, Kan.) was 85th with 550 pins in three games. Landon Hodge was 86th with 528 pins in three games.

The Coyotes finished second in qualifying with a total of 8831 pins, making the cut for bracket play.

KWU first faced Iowa Central CC in the semifinal round and after dropping the first game, KWU won the next two to reach the finals. In the finals, the Coyotes would defeat Peru State College 2-1 to claim the championship.

On the women’s side, Hayleigh Hale-Haggard (JR/Allen, Texas) and Kara Thompson (SO/Rio Rancho, N.M.) led the way for the Coyotes tying for third place with a pin total of 1123 over six games. Jasmine Senechal (JR/Maryville, Tenn.) was 23rd with 975 pins in six games. Haylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) tied for 32nd with 920 pins in six games. Terah Head (FR/Liberal, Kan.) was 39th with 893 pins in six games.

The Coyotes finished seventh in qualifying with 7399 pins and did not reach match play.

The Bowling teams are back in action next weekend at the Clash of the Spartans, hosted by Missouri Baptist University in St. Charles, Mo.