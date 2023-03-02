Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 31 °

Men’s Bowling places four on All-KCAC teams, Serrano named Coach of the Year

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 2, 2023

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference released on Thursday its 2022-23 All-KCAC selections.

 

The All-KCAC teams and individual award winners are selected by the conference coaches.

 

KWU placed three on the first-team in Taylor Miller (JR/McPherson, Kan.), Jackson Penny (SO/Shawnee, Kan.) and Seth Baratz (SO/Edmond, Okla.).

 

Taylor Wiley (JR/San Antonio, Texas) was named to the All-KCAC second-team.

 

KWU also had two individuals earn All-KCAC individual honors.

 

Taylor Miller was named as the KCAC Player of the Year, and Gabe Serrano was named as the KCAC Men’s Bowling Coach of the Year.

 

The Coyotes are coming off a victory in the NAIA Group Championship, which is the national qualifying event for the NAIA National Championships later this month KWU will make its second appearance in three years at the National Championships in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

 

FIRST TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
Taylor MillerKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.McPherson, Kan.
Jerry JenningsOttawa UniversityJr.Yakima, Wash.
Kyle LovellOttawa UniversitySr.Junction City, Kan.
Jackson PennyKansas Wesleyan UniversitySo.Shawnee, Kan.
Seth BaratzKansas Wesleyan UniversitySo.Edmond, Okla.

 

SECOND TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
Nick HaysAvila UniversityFr.Independence, Mo.
Wesley OutmanOttawa UniversitySr.St. Augustine, Fla.
Kristopher QuidachayOttawa UniversitySr.Junction City, Kan.
Taylor WileyKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.San Antonio, Texas
Evan SerrageAvila UniversitySo.Columbia, Mo.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Bowling places four on ...

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference released on Thursday its 2022-23 All-KCAC selections. &...

March 2, 2023 Comments

Kara Thompson named to Women’...

Sports News

March 2, 2023

Salina South’s Rylee Lambeth ...

Sports News

March 2, 2023

Mustangs’ season ends at Hutch

Sports News

March 2, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Cancer Screening Kit...
March 2, 2023Comments
“Swatting” Ca...
March 1, 2023Comments
Struggle on Front Porch, ...
March 1, 2023Comments
Carter Shaped Former Kans...
March 1, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra