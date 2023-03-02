Men’s Bowling places four on All-KCAC teams, Serrano named Coach of the Year

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference released on Thursday its 2022-23 All-KCAC selections.

The All-KCAC teams and individual award winners are selected by the conference coaches.

KWU placed three on the first-team in Taylor Miller (JR/McPherson, Kan.), Jackson Penny (SO/Shawnee, Kan.) and Seth Baratz (SO/Edmond, Okla.).

Taylor Wiley (JR/San Antonio, Texas) was named to the All-KCAC second-team.

KWU also had two individuals earn All-KCAC individual honors.

Taylor Miller was named as the KCAC Player of the Year, and Gabe Serrano was named as the KCAC Men’s Bowling Coach of the Year.

The Coyotes are coming off a victory in the NAIA Group Championship, which is the national qualifying event for the NAIA National Championships later this month KWU will make its second appearance in three years at the National Championships in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN Taylor Miller Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. McPherson, Kan. Jerry Jennings Ottawa University Jr. Yakima, Wash. Kyle Lovell Ottawa University Sr. Junction City, Kan. Jackson Penny Kansas Wesleyan University So. Shawnee, Kan. Seth Baratz Kansas Wesleyan University So. Edmond, Okla.

SECOND TEAM