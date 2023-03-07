Men’s Bowling finishes second at KCAC Invitational

OTTAWA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference held its first ever Men’s Bowling Invitational tournament on Saturday and the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Bowling team finished in second place in the event.

The invitational featured the four KCAC teams that sponsor bowling – Avila, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa and Saint Mary – that participated in three team games and eight baker games to qualify seeding for the bracket play.

The Coyotes qualified as the top seed heading into bracket play.

Seth Baratz (SO/Edmond, Okla.) finished second individually with a 612 pin total. Andrew Fonseca was third with 610 pins, Taylor Miller (JR/McPherson, Kan.) was sixth with 582, Jackson Penny (SO/Shawnee, Kan.) was eighth with 537, Taylor Wiley (JR/San Antonio, Texas) was 19th with 344, and Alec Elskamp (JR/Topeka, Kan.) was 23rd with 143.

KWU was the top seed heading into bracket play, first facing Saint Mary in the semifinal. The Coyotes would win 3-1 to advance to the finals, facing Avila. Avila would take the match 3-1 sending KWU to a second-place finish.

Baratz and Fonseca were named to the all-tournament team thanks to their Top 5 finishes.