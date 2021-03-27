Men’s Bowling ends run at NAIA National Championships

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Kansas Wesleyan went 1-2 in the double elimination bracket play at the NAIA National Championships on Friday at Five Star Lanes to end its run in the Inaugural NAIA Men’s Bowling National Championship.

The Coyotes, who had qualified 10th in Thursday’s first day of the Championships, first faced No. 7 seeded Lawrence Tech (Mich.) in the first round. KWU opened the match strong winning the first game 205-194, but would drop the next three 223-215, 221-144, 210-149 to fall into the elimination bracket.

KWU’s first match in the elimination bracket was against a familiar foe in Midland, the same team the Coyotes knocked off in the Group Championship to reach the National Championships. Midland claimed the first game 202-175, but the Coyotes responded, winning the next three to eliminate the Warriors. Game scores were 226-181, 227-214, 190-162.

KWU then faced No. 4 seeded St. Francis (Ill.) in the fourth round of the tournament. KWU dominated the first game 248-199, but would fall by a total of 21 pins in the next three games to drop the match 3-1 to the Fightin’ Saints. Game scores were 242-234, 218-214, 177-168.