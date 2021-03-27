Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 35 °

Men’s Bowling ends run at NAIA National Championships

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 27, 2021

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Kansas Wesleyan went 1-2 in the double elimination bracket play at the NAIA National Championships on Friday at Five Star Lanes to end its run in the Inaugural NAIA Men’s Bowling National Championship.

The Coyotes, who had qualified 10th in Thursday’s first day of the Championships, first faced No. 7 seeded Lawrence Tech (Mich.) in the first round. KWU opened the match strong winning the first game 205-194, but would drop the next three 223-215, 221-144, 210-149 to fall into the elimination bracket.

KWU’s first match in the elimination bracket was against a familiar foe in Midland, the same team the Coyotes knocked off in the Group Championship to reach the National Championships. Midland claimed the first game 202-175, but the Coyotes responded, winning the next three to eliminate the Warriors. Game scores were 226-181, 227-214, 190-162.

KWU then faced No. 4 seeded St. Francis (Ill.) in the fourth round of the tournament. KWU dominated the first game 248-199, but would fall by a total of 21 pins in the next three games to drop the match 3-1 to the Fightin’ Saints. Game scores were 242-234, 218-214, 177-168.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Women’s Soccer routs Sterling 5-0 to cl...

March 27, 2021 9:26 am

Men’s Soccer falls in heartbreaker to S...

 9:25 am

KWU Women’s Soccer nets upset of No. 15...

March 25, 2021 9:36 am

KW Volleyball sweeps marathon doubleheader wi...

 9:35 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Bowling ends run at NAI...

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Kansas Wesleyan went 1-2 in the double elimination bracket play at the ...

March 27, 2021 Comments

Women’s Soccer routs Sterling...

Sports News

March 27, 2021

Men’s Soccer falls in heartbr...

Sports News

March 27, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/27

Sports News

March 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Senate Leader Charged Wit...
March 27, 2021Comments
Two Killed in SW Kansas C...
March 27, 2021Comments
K-State Veterinarian Has ...
March 27, 2021Comments
10 New Saline County COVI...
March 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices