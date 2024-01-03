Men’s Basketball opens 2024 Wednesday at Southwestern, hosting Tabor Saturday

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes return to the hardwood for the first time in 2024 heading to Winfield on Wednesday to take on Southwestern before hosting Tabor on Saturday at Mabee Arena.



WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Southwestern

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Stewart Field House, Winfield





SATURDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Tabor

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mabee Area, Salina





LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting following the women’s games both days.



RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 8-4, 5-1 KCAC

Southwestern 11-0, 6-0 KCAC

Tabor 4-7, 1-5 KCAC (at Friends on Wednesday)



THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won the last three against Southwestern but the Moundbuilders prevailed in five of six before that. KWU won 83-77 January 11 in Mabee Arena in the only game the two schools played last season. The Coyotes won both games during the 2021-22 season. Southwestern has a 20-18 advantage since the 2005-06 season.

Wesleyan has a five-game winning streak and is 11-2 in the last 13 against Tabor but the series is tied 19-19 since the 2005-06 season. The Coyotes won 74-71 last January in Hillsboro and 78-52 last February in Mabee Arena.



KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes ended the fall semester with four consecutive conference victories – the last one before the holiday break a 71-64 victory over Saint Mary inside Mabee Arena. They also defeated McPherson 76-69, Bethany 73-59, and Ottawa 77-67 – the McPherson and Ottawa victories on the road.

Jun Murdock is the top scorer at 18.0 points followed by Alex Littlejohn (15.9) and Caden Hale (9.7) and Thurbil Bile (9.1). Murdock also averages 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Littlejohn is the leading rebounder at 11.6, which ranks fifth in the NAIA. Thurbil Bile is next at 5.4.

is the top scorer at 18.0 points followed by (15.9) and (9.7) and (9.1). Murdock also averages 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Littlejohn is the leading rebounder at 11.6, which ranks fifth in the NAIA. is next at 5.4. KWU averages 79.2 points, allows 73.8 and is shooting 45.8 percent overall, 31.4 percent from 3-point range. The Coyotes are making 76.1 percent from the free throw line so far. Opponents are shooting 42.8 percent, 30.4 percent from deep.



SOUTHWESTERN AT A GLANCE

The Moundbuilders are sixth in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll and are half a game ahead of KWU, No. 8-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan and Evangel in the KCAC standings. Southwestern defeated OKWU 79-67 December 2 in Bartlesville, Okla. – the Eagles only setback this season.

Senior guard Cevin Clark is the Moundbuilders’ main man. He ranks second in scoring the NAIA at 26.9 points per game and is shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Clark has surpassed the 30-point plateau five times this season and scored 61 points in Southwestern’s two games before the break. Justin DeMaria averages 13.5 points while Andrew O’Brien averages 8.1 rebounds and Zach Hildago 7.9.

Southwestern is averaging 91.1 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 38.4 percent from long range, and has a whopping 13.2 per game rebounding advantage. Opponents average 69.4 points and are shooting 37.9 percent, 29.2 percent from the 3-point line.



TABOR AT A GLANCE