Men’s Basketball is No. 2 seed in KCAC Tournament, hosts No. 7 Ottawa on Thursday

After finishing the regular season on a four-game winning streak, the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team earned the No. 2 seed in the KCAC Tournament and hosts No. 7 seed Ottawa on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Mabee Arena.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Ottawa Braves

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mabee Arena



LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.



TICKETS

Tickets for the KCAC tournament are on sale now at kcacsports.com –> GET TICKETS HERE

This is a no pass event, per KCAC policy

All tickets must be purchased online, there will be no on-site ticket sales, KWU ticket staff will be available to help with ticket sales at the door, but there will be no cash sales



RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 21-7, 18-4 KCAC

Ottawa 16-12, 11-11 KCAC



THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won five in a row and six of seven. This season they won 77-67 December 6 in Ottawa and 89-83 February 19 in Mabee Arena. The Coyotes are 10-11 at home against OU since January 2006. The Braves lead the series 24-18 during that span.



KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes earned the second seed by closing out the regular season with four victories in eight days. After losing to Saint Mary, they responded with an epic 96-93 overtime victory over No. 9 Southwestern in Mabee Arena. It was their second victory over the Moundbuilders this season and gave them the tiebreaker that came into play after the two finished the regular season tied for second. Then came victories over Ottawa in Mabee Arena, at Tabor and York on Saturday in Mabee Arena.

The KWU-Ottawa winner plays the Southwestern/McPherson winner in the semifinals Saturday at the site of the higher seeded team. Southwestern is the third seed and McPherson the sixth. The championship game is scheduled for March 4 inside Hartman Arena in Park City.

Jun Murdock celebrated Senior Night last Saturday in impressive fashion finishing with 28 points and five assists. Izaiah Hale scored 21 and Alex Littlejohn had 14 points and 14 rebounds. KWU trailed 55-50 early in the second half before regaining the lead for good with 14:55 left.

celebrated Senior Night last Saturday in impressive fashion finishing with 28 points and five assists. scored 21 and had 14 points and 14 rebounds. KWU trailed 55-50 early in the second half before regaining the lead for good with 14:55 left. Murdock and Littlejohn scored 15 apiece in the first game against Ottawa. Littlejohn also had 13 rebounds and Thurbil Bile added 11 points and 14 rebounds. KWU led 44-31 at halftime of the second game and fended off the Braves’ attempts to rally in the second half. Littlejohn had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Bile and Caden Hale scored 15 apiece and Murdock had 13.

added 11 points and 14 rebounds. KWU led 44-31 at halftime of the second game and fended off the Braves’ attempts to rally in the second half. Littlejohn had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Bile and scored 15 apiece and Murdock had 13. Murdock averages 18 points, five assists and four rebounds while Littlejohn averages 17 points and 11 rebounds. Izaiah Hale averages 10.7 points and Bile 9.7. KWU averages 82 points, allows 75 and is shooting 47 percent overall, 34 percent from 3-point range.



OTTAWA AT A GLANCE