Men’s Basketball heads to Sterling Wednesday, hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday in pivotal KCAC clash

Kansas Wesleyan will look to extend its winning streak and lay claim to sole possession of first place in the Kansas Conference with games this week at Sterling and at home against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Sterling

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Gleason Center, Sterling

SATURDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Oklahoma Wesleyan

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Mabee Arena, Salina



LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting following the women’s games both days.



RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 12-4, 9-1 KCAC

Sterling 9-6, 5-5 KCAC

Oklahoma Wesleyan 15-1, 9-1 KCAC (vs. Friends on Wednesday)



THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won four of the last five and 14 of the last 16 against Sterling. The Warriors, though, upset them 75-66 in Mabee Arena in the first round of last year’s KCAC tournament. The Coyotes won 81-54 last December in Salina and 87-69 in February in Sterling.

KWU will be looking to end a nine-game losing streak against Oklahoma Wesleyan which also has won 13 of the last 14. The Coyotes last victory was in February 2020 in Mabee Arena.



KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes take an eight-game winning streak into the game at Sterling. They defeated York 85-69 last Wednesday in York, Nebraska, and toppled Avila 90-71 Saturday inside Mabee Arena. Jun Murdock had 27 points and Easton Hunter 17 against York. Izaiah Hale scored a career-best 27 points, Murdock had 21 and Alex Littlejohn 17 against Avila. Hale was 10 of 14 shooting including 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Thurbil Bile, the Coyotes' senior post player, was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had four steals and a block against York then blocked five shots and a steal to go along with 12 points against Avila.

, the Coyotes’ senior post player, was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had four steals and a block against York then blocked five shots and a steal to go along with 12 points against Avila. Murdock is fourth in scoring in the KCAC (18.2 points) and Littlejohn fifth (17.1). Littlejohn leads the conference in rebounding and ranks fourth nationally (11.7). Bile is second in the KCAC in blocks with 28.

KWU and OKWU entered the week tied atop the KCAC standings with 9-1 records, one game ahead of Southwestern. This is the only game between the teams this season.



STERLING AT A GLANCE

The Warriors have lost three in a row including a 92-85 double overtime loss to Friends on Saturday in Wichita. They lost to Bethel 64-52 last Wednesday in Sterling and lost to Oklahoma Wesleyan 74-67 January 6 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Guards Mooch Austin (15.3) and Brandon Doss (11.4) are the top scorers. Forward Lucas Briar and guard Jayden Garrison also score in double figures (10.1 each). Sterling also has two players who stand 6-feet-10 – starting center Adel Mellack (3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) and reserve forward Elias Ngoga (4.8 points, 5.3 rebounds).

Sterling averages 77.5 points and leads the KCAC in 3-point shooting at 39.3 percent, 43.4 percent overall. Doss, Garrison, and Briar have made at least 30 3-pointers each this season. Opponents are averaging 73 points and shooting 41 percent.



OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE