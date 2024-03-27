Men’s Basketball has four earn All-KCAC honors

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball had four student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors as the KCAC announced its 2024 Men’s Basketball All-KCAC teams selected by the conference coaches.

Jun Murdock and Alex Littlejohn were named to the first-team, while Izaiah Hale and Thurbil Bile were named to the honorable-mention team.

Murdock was outstanding during the KCAC season for the Coyotes. He averaged 17.6 points per game during the conference season, ranking fifth in the KCAC in scoring. He ranked 13th in the KCAC in field goal percentage, shooting 50.9 percent during conference play and ranked 12th in free throw percentage at 79 percent. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in assist average (4.8), and fifth in steals average (1.7). He also ranked third in the KCAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Overall, Murdock ranked 27th in the NAIA in assists per game, and 67th in scoring average.

Murdock’s defensive prowess also earned him a spot on the All-KCAC All-Defensive Team, tasked every night with guarding some of the top scorers in the country, and affecting their efficiency greatly becoming high-volume shooters, or by limiting their chances entirely. This was Murdock’s second selection to the all-defense team.

Littlejohn was again phenomenal for the Coyotes coming off last season’s NAIA All-America campaign. During KCAC play he averaged 18 points and 11.4 rebounds per game over 22 conference games. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in scoring average and led the KCAC in rebounding per game. He shot 54.9 percent from the field, ranking eighth best in the KCAC and shot 80.2 percent from the free throw line.

Overall, he ranked fifth in the NAIA in rebounding average, and in the Top 100 in scoring average.

Hale averaged 10.2 points per game for the Coyotes this season, and 12.2 per game during conference play, ranking 23rd in the KCAC. He also shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in conference play, which ranked 12th in the KCAC.

Bile was an inside force for the Coyotes as he averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Coyotes. His 9.5 points ranked 40th in the KCAC and he ranked 29th in rebounding. He ranked third in the KCAC in blocks per game, averaging 1.8 per contest.

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN Cevin Clark (U)@ Southwestern College Sr. G Arkansas City, Kan. DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D) Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. G Fort Worth, Texas Jun Murdock (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. G Wichita, Kan. Jaden Lietzke (U) Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. F Owasso, Okla. Alex Littlejohn (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. F Newton, Kan.

SECOND TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN Josh Pritchett (U) Evangel University Sr. F Rolla, Mo. Deondre Buggage (U) Ottawa University Jr. G Gray, La. Andrew O’Brien (U) Southwestern College Sr. F Halstead, Kan. Collin Storr (U)# McPherson College Jr. F Nassau, Bahamas Jayden Hibbitt (U) Ottawa University Jr. F Woodbridge, Va.

THIRD TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN Deshaud St. Martin (U) University of Saint Mary Sr. F Danville, Ky. Nick Bonner Bethel College Sr. G Derby, Kan. Jaden Henderson York University Jr. G Sacramento, Calif. Kaleb Stokes Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. F Tulsa, Okla. Thatcher McClure Tabor College So. F McKinney, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN Garrett Davult (U) Evangel University So. G Norwood, Mo. KJ Spiller (U) Friends University Jr. F Kansas City, Mo. Curtis Rose (U) McPherson College So. G Midwest City, Okla. Angok Anyang (F) Ottawa University Fr. F Adelaide, South Australia Izaiah Hale (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. G Wichita, Kan. Justin DeMaria (U) Southwestern College Jr. G Newpaltz, N.Y. Keyaun Hoskin (U) Bethel College Sr. G Duncanville, Texas Dylan Phillip Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. G Humble, Texas Carmelo Yakubu Bethel College So. F Houston, Texas Thubil Bile Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. F Centennial, Colo. Jack Voth Tabor College Fr F Wilmington, N.C. Jace Coffie Evangel University Sr. F Oviedo, Fla. Dwight Glover York University Sr. G Atlanta, Ga. Jordan Brown University of Saint Mary Fr. G Lawrence, Kan. Joey Schultz University of Saint Mary Jr. G Platte City, Mo.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN Angok Anyang (U)(F) Ottawa University Fr. F Adelaide, South Australia Jack Voth (U) Tabor College Fr. F Wilmington, N.C. Jordan Brown (U) University of Saint Mary Fr. G Lawrence, Kan. Jaden Wilson Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fr. G Arlington, Texas Matthew Boldt Avila University Fr. F Fort Collins, Colo.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POSITION HOMETOWN DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D) Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. G Fort Worth, Texas Jun Murdock (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. G Wichita, Kan. Angok Anyang (U)(F) Ottawa University Fr. F Adelaide, South Australia Jaden Lietzke Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. F Owasso, Okla. Andrew O’Brien Southwestern College Sr. F Halstead, Kan.

(U) = Unanimous Selection

@= Selected “Player of the Year.”

# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”

(F)= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”

(D) = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”