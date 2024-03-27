Men’s Basketball has four earn All-KCAC honors

By KWU Athletics Release March 27, 2024

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball had four student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors as the KCAC announced its 2024 Men’s Basketball All-KCAC teams selected by the conference coaches.

Jun Murdock and Alex Littlejohn were named to the first-team, while Izaiah Hale and Thurbil Bile were named to the honorable-mention team.

Murdock was outstanding during the KCAC season for the Coyotes. He averaged 17.6 points per game during the conference season, ranking fifth in the KCAC in scoring. He ranked 13th in the KCAC in field goal percentage, shooting 50.9 percent during conference play and ranked 12th in free throw percentage at 79 percent. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in assist average (4.8), and fifth in steals average (1.7). He also ranked third in the KCAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Overall, Murdock ranked 27th in the NAIA in assists per game, and 67th in scoring average.

Murdock’s defensive prowess also earned him a spot on the All-KCAC All-Defensive Team, tasked every night with guarding some of the top scorers in the country, and affecting their efficiency greatly becoming high-volume shooters, or by limiting their chances entirely. This was Murdock’s second selection to the all-defense team.

Littlejohn was again phenomenal for the Coyotes coming off last season’s NAIA All-America campaign. During KCAC play he averaged 18 points and 11.4 rebounds per game over 22 conference games. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in scoring average and led the KCAC in rebounding per game. He shot 54.9 percent from the field, ranking eighth best in the KCAC and shot 80.2 percent from the free throw line.

Overall, he ranked fifth in the NAIA in rebounding average, and in the Top 100 in scoring average.

Hale averaged 10.2 points per game for the Coyotes this season, and 12.2 per game during conference play, ranking 23rd in the KCAC. He also shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in conference play, which ranked 12th in the KCAC.

Bile was an inside force for the Coyotes as he averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Coyotes. His 9.5 points ranked 40th in the KCAC and he ranked 29th in rebounding. He ranked third in the KCAC in blocks per game, averaging 1.8 per contest.

FIRST TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Cevin Clark (U)@Southwestern CollegeSr.GArkansas City, Kan.
DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D)Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityJr.GFort Worth, Texas
Jun Murdock (U)Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.GWichita, Kan.
Jaden Lietzke (U)Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityJr.FOwasso, Okla.
Alex Littlejohn (U)Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.FNewton, Kan.

SECOND TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Josh Pritchett (U)Evangel UniversitySr.FRolla, Mo.
Deondre Buggage (U)Ottawa UniversityJr.GGray, La.
Andrew O’Brien (U)Southwestern CollegeSr.FHalstead, Kan.
Collin Storr (U)#McPherson CollegeJr.FNassau, Bahamas
Jayden Hibbitt (U)Ottawa UniversityJr.FWoodbridge, Va.

THIRD TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Deshaud St. Martin (U)University of Saint MarySr.FDanville, Ky.
Nick BonnerBethel CollegeSr.GDerby, Kan.
Jaden HendersonYork UniversityJr.GSacramento, Calif.
Kaleb StokesOklahoma Wesleyan UniversitySr.FTulsa, Okla.
Thatcher McClureTabor CollegeSo.FMcKinney, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Garrett Davult (U)Evangel UniversitySo.GNorwood, Mo.
KJ Spiller (U)Friends UniversityJr.FKansas City, Mo.
Curtis Rose (U)McPherson CollegeSo.GMidwest City, Okla.
Angok Anyang (F)Ottawa UniversityFr.FAdelaide, South Australia
Izaiah Hale (U)Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.GWichita, Kan.
Justin DeMaria (U)Southwestern CollegeJr.GNewpaltz, N.Y.
Keyaun Hoskin (U)Bethel CollegeSr.GDuncanville, Texas
Dylan PhillipOklahoma Wesleyan UniversityJr.GHumble, Texas
Carmelo YakubuBethel CollegeSo.FHouston, Texas
Thubil BileKansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.FCentennial, Colo.
Jack VothTabor CollegeFrFWilmington, N.C.
Jace CoffieEvangel UniversitySr.FOviedo, Fla.
Dwight GloverYork UniversitySr.GAtlanta, Ga.
Jordan BrownUniversity of Saint MaryFr.GLawrence, Kan.
Joey SchultzUniversity of Saint MaryJr.GPlatte City, Mo.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Angok Anyang (U)(F)Ottawa UniversityFr.FAdelaide, South Australia
Jack Voth (U)Tabor CollegeFr.FWilmington, N.C.
Jordan Brown (U)University of Saint MaryFr.GLawrence, Kan.
Jaden WilsonOklahoma Wesleyan UniversityFr.GArlington, Texas
Matthew BoldtAvila UniversityFr.FFort Collins, Colo.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSPOSITIONHOMETOWN
DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D)Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityJr.GFort Worth, Texas
Jun Murdock (U)Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.GWichita, Kan.
Angok Anyang (U)(F)Ottawa UniversityFr.FAdelaide, South Australia
Jaden LietzkeOklahoma Wesleyan UniversityJr.FOwasso, Okla.
Andrew O’BrienSouthwestern CollegeSr.FHalstead, Kan.

(U) = Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
(F)= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
(D) = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”