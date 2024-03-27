Men’s Basketball has four earn All-KCAC honors

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball had four student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors as the KCAC announced its 2024 Men’s Basketball All-KCAC teams selected by the conference coaches.
Jun Murdock and Alex Littlejohn were named to the first-team, while Izaiah Hale and Thurbil Bile were named to the honorable-mention team.
Murdock was outstanding during the KCAC season for the Coyotes. He averaged 17.6 points per game during the conference season, ranking fifth in the KCAC in scoring. He ranked 13th in the KCAC in field goal percentage, shooting 50.9 percent during conference play and ranked 12th in free throw percentage at 79 percent. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in assist average (4.8), and fifth in steals average (1.7). He also ranked third in the KCAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Overall, Murdock ranked 27th in the NAIA in assists per game, and 67th in scoring average.
Murdock’s defensive prowess also earned him a spot on the All-KCAC All-Defensive Team, tasked every night with guarding some of the top scorers in the country, and affecting their efficiency greatly becoming high-volume shooters, or by limiting their chances entirely. This was Murdock’s second selection to the all-defense team.
Littlejohn was again phenomenal for the Coyotes coming off last season’s NAIA All-America campaign. During KCAC play he averaged 18 points and 11.4 rebounds per game over 22 conference games. He ranked fourth in the KCAC in scoring average and led the KCAC in rebounding per game. He shot 54.9 percent from the field, ranking eighth best in the KCAC and shot 80.2 percent from the free throw line.
Overall, he ranked fifth in the NAIA in rebounding average, and in the Top 100 in scoring average.
Hale averaged 10.2 points per game for the Coyotes this season, and 12.2 per game during conference play, ranking 23rd in the KCAC. He also shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in conference play, which ranked 12th in the KCAC.
Bile was an inside force for the Coyotes as he averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Coyotes. His 9.5 points ranked 40th in the KCAC and he ranked 29th in rebounding. He ranked third in the KCAC in blocks per game, averaging 1.8 per contest.
FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Cevin Clark (U)@
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|G
|Arkansas City, Kan.
|DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Jun Murdock (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Jaden Lietzke (U)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|F
|Owasso, Okla.
|Alex Littlejohn (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|F
|Newton, Kan.
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Josh Pritchett (U)
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|F
|Rolla, Mo.
|Deondre Buggage (U)
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|G
|Gray, La.
|Andrew O’Brien (U)
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|F
|Halstead, Kan.
|Collin Storr (U)#
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|F
|Nassau, Bahamas
|Jayden Hibbitt (U)
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|F
|Woodbridge, Va.
THIRD TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Deshaud St. Martin (U)
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|F
|Danville, Ky.
|Nick Bonner
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|G
|Derby, Kan.
|Jaden Henderson
|York University
|Jr.
|G
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Kaleb Stokes
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|F
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Thatcher McClure
|Tabor College
|So.
|F
|McKinney, Texas
HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Garrett Davult (U)
|Evangel University
|So.
|G
|Norwood, Mo.
|KJ Spiller (U)
|Friends University
|Jr.
|F
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Curtis Rose (U)
|McPherson College
|So.
|G
|Midwest City, Okla.
|Angok Anyang (F)
|Ottawa University
|Fr.
|F
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Izaiah Hale (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Justin DeMaria (U)
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|G
|Newpaltz, N.Y.
|Keyaun Hoskin (U)
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|G
|Duncanville, Texas
|Dylan Phillip
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Humble, Texas
|Carmelo Yakubu
|Bethel College
|So.
|F
|Houston, Texas
|Thubil Bile
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|F
|Centennial, Colo.
|Jack Voth
|Tabor College
|Fr
|F
|Wilmington, N.C.
|Jace Coffie
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|F
|Oviedo, Fla.
|Dwight Glover
|York University
|Sr.
|G
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Jordan Brown
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|G
|Lawrence, Kan.
|Joey Schultz
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|G
|Platte City, Mo.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Angok Anyang (U)(F)
|Ottawa University
|Fr.
|F
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Jack Voth (U)
|Tabor College
|Fr.
|F
|Wilmington, N.C.
|Jordan Brown (U)
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|G
|Lawrence, Kan.
|Jaden Wilson
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|G
|Arlington, Texas
|Matthew Boldt
|Avila University
|Fr.
|F
|Fort Collins, Colo.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|DJ Talton Jr. (U)(D)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Jun Murdock (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Angok Anyang (U)(F)
|Ottawa University
|Fr.
|F
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Jaden Lietzke
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|F
|Owasso, Okla.
|Andrew O’Brien
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|F
|Halstead, Kan.
(U) = Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
(F)= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
(D) = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”