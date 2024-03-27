Men’s Basketball has eight Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the 2024 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes and Kansas Wesleyan University had eight student-athletes earn the honor.
Earning the honor for the Coyotes are Easton Hunter, Gabe Phillips, Izaiah Hale, Jackson Maupin, Jacob Gormley, Jun Murdock, Keilan Howard and Ryan Weber.
Midland (Neb.) leads the way with 14 honorees (one more from their total in 2023) while Concordia (Neb.) and Madonna (Mich.) followed with 11.
The 2024 list features 572 student-athletes (up 30 from 2023) that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.
2024 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes – PDF