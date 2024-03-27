Men’s Basketball has eight Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the 2024 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes and Kansas Wesleyan University had eight student-athletes earn the honor.

Earning the honor for the Coyotes are Easton Hunter , Gabe Phillips , Izaiah Hale , Jackson Maupin , Jacob Gormley , Jun Murdock , Keilan Howard and Ryan Weber .

Midland (Neb.) leads the way with 14 honorees (one more from their total in 2023) while Concordia (Neb.) and Madonna (Mich.) followed with 11.

The 2024 list features 572 student-athletes (up 30 from 2023) that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.

2024 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes – PDF