Men’s Basketball ends homestand on Tuesday hosting Friends

No. 24-ranked Kansas Wesleyan plays Friends in a Kansas Conference game Tuesday night inside Mabee Arena. It’s the final game of their season-opening six-game homestand.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at around 7:45 p.m.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 5-0, 2-0 KCAC

Friends 1-6, 0-1 KCAC

THE SERIES

KWU has won five of the last six against the Falcons. They split last season, each winning on the road. Friends won 92-84 January 10 in Mabee Arena and the Coyotes evened the score with a 63-56 victory in Wichita on February 19. Friends has a 22-15 series lead since January, 2006.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes won their first two KCAC games of the season last week defeating Bethany 64-52 Wednesday and Bethel 77-58 Saturday. Tyus Jeffries (SR/Oklahoma City, Okla.) and Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.) scored 14 apiece and Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) had a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) against Bethany. Murdock had 15 points, Izaiah Hale (SO/Wichita, Kan.) 11 and Jeffries 10 against Bethel. The Coyotes outscored the Threshers 45-31 in the second half.

Murdock was named the KCAC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He limited Bethany’s Justin Brookens to six points before he was injured late in the first half and held Bethel’s Clifford Byrd to six points on 1 of 7 shooting as the Coyotes kept both opponents under 60 points.

Murdock leads KWU in scoring with an 11.4 average and is the only Coyote in double figures. Eight others, though, average at least 5.8 points. Littlejohn is the top rebounder at 9.0 per game.

FRIENDS AT A GLANCE

The Falcons have lost their last six games after opening the season with a victory over Barclay. They lost to Bethel 81-76 in Wichita in their KCAC opener Wednesday and lost Haskell Indian Nations 73-71 in a non-conference game Saturday in Lawrence.

Friends averages 78 points per game but is surrendering 80.4. The opposition has scored at least 73 points during the seven-game skid. The Falcons are shooting 47.8 percent as a team, 29.6 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Ian Konek averages a team-best 17.1 points followed by Tim Barbieri (11.4) and Kee’on Hutton (10.1). Barbieri averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds.