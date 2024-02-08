Men’s Basketball cruises to 82-60 win over Swedes

LINDSBORG – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team made sure that what happened last season in Lindsborg didn’t happen this year in Lindsborg.



Trailing 12-11 with 13:50 left in the first half, KWU’s Easton Hunter hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, completing a four-point play, sparking an 8-0 Coyote run and from there it was all Coyotes all night.



KWU cruised to an 82-60 win over Bethany on Wednesday night in Hahn Gym, and completed the season sweep of the Swedes. And more importantly moved into a tie for second in the KCAC as Southwestern was defeated by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday night.



Buckets by Gabe Phillips and Alex Littlejohn extended Wesleyan’s run out to a 19-12 lead with 11:43 to go, as the Coyotes consistently dropped the ball into the paint challenging Bethany’s post players.



After Littlejohn’s score, Phillips had a 7-point run by himself that pushed the Coyote lead out to 11 at 26-15 with 8:48 to go in the half.



Izaiah Hale’s bucket with 5:21 left made it a 17-point game but Bethany cut the difference to 10 points just before the half, but Jun Murdock’s free throws sent the Coyotes into intermission up 40-28.



A 12-2 run by the Coyotes put Wesleyan up by 22 points with 15:47 left in the game.



Bethany cut it to 18 at 60-42, when the Coyotes got going again with another 8-2 spurt that made it 68-44 with 8:22 left on a 3 by Caden Hale .



Each time Bethany made a little run, the Coyotes pushed back as after the Swedes cut the lead to 18, Wesleyan got six straight to push the lead back out to 24 with 3:21 left, and again with 2:03 to go on Aiden Leckband’s bucket.



The Coyotes got a monster game out of Gabe Phillips who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first Coyote double-double. Izaiah Hale added 16, nine rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. Twelve of the 15 KWU players that played scored in the game as KWU was 33 of 62 shoots for 53.2 percent for the game.



Wesleyan returns to action on Saturday, hosting Ottawa in a key KCAC match-up at 7 p.m. in Mabee Arena.