Men’s and Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Season Tickets on Sale June 5

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Season tickets for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball teams will go on-sale at 8:30 p.m., CT on Monday, June 5, athletic department officials announced on Wednesday (May 31).

Fans will once again want to make plans to be at Bramlage Coliseum in 2023-24, as excitement continues to grow for the men’s and women’s teams coming off outstanding seasons. The Wildcat men return several key components from a team that advanced to the Elite Eight and went 15-1 at Bramlage Coliseum under National Coach of the Year Jerome Tang. The women’s team is garnering preseason Top 25 mention for a squad that is expected to return consensus All-American Ayoka Lee, along with All-Big 12 selections Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell, after winning 19 games and advancing to the WNIT Super 16.

The two teams attracted more than 200,000 fans to Bramlage Coliseum in 2022-23, including eight sellouts by the men’s team which were the most by the program in nearly a decade. The women’s team was once again one of the nation’s leaders in attendance, ranking 31st nationally.

Fans have a variety of ticket prices and locations from which to choose from, with men’s basketball bench season tickets starting at $345 each. With the Wildcat 4-Pack, fans can purchase four (4) season tickets in the bench or Cat Cushion areas starting at $900, which is less than $15 per game.

General admission women’s basketball season tickets start at $50 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders, $75 for public, or $200 for a 4-Pack. Wildcat 4-Packs are available for approximately $3 per game.

Fans who order season tickets by the Incentive Deadline of Friday, June 30, will have the $10 processing fee waived, and a 4-month payment plan option. Those who order before the Renewal Deadline of Tuesday, August 1, will be able to retain their seat and parking locations as well as receive a 3-month payment plan option. Online seat and parking upgrades will begin on Tuesday, August 22.

New full season-ticket requests will be able to select their seat during the ordering process from any seat location available from the 2022-23 season. An Ahearn Fund contribution is required for all premium, chairback and cushioned seating. Specific required giving levels by section are listed at www.AhearnFund.com.

There are a number of premium seating options at Bramlage Coliseum, including 19 new courtside seats along the southeast baseline of the arena. For more information on premium seating opportunities, visit ahearnfund.com/premiumseating or contact the Ahearn Fund at (888) 232-9074.

The men’s 2023-24 home schedule will include premier matchups with Villanova on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle and Nebraska on Sunday, Dec. 17, along with nine high-caliber conference games in the new-look Big 12, which welcomes BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF as new members.

In addition, season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to pre-order tickets at a discounted rate for the Wildcat Classic against in-state foe Wichita State at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 21.

In addition to nine Big 12 home games, the women’s 2023-24 home schedule includes a return visit from Big Ten foe Wisconsin.

Fans can purchase season tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

