Men’s and Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Tickets on Sale June 6

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Season tickets for the highly-anticipated men’s and women’s basketball seasons will go on-sale at 8:30 a.m., CT on Monday, June 6, athletic department officials announced on Wednesday (June 1).

The 2022-23 home schedule at Bramlage Coliseum will be one not to miss, as excitement continues to build for the men’s team under first-year head coach Jerome Tang as well as a women’s team under ninth-year head coach Jeff Mittie who returns consensus All-American Ayoka Lee and four other starters from a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fans have a variety of ticket prices and locations from which to choose from, with men’s basketball bench season tickets starting at less than $200 each. With the Wildcat 4-Pack, fans can purchase four (4) season tickets in the bench or Cat Cushion areas starting at $752, depending on location, for a savings of $62 per ticket.

General admission women’s basketball season tickets start at just $30 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders, $50 for public, or only $120 for a 4-Pack. Wildcat 4-Packs are available for less than $2 per game.

Fans who order season tickets by the Incentive Deadline of Friday, July 1, will have the $10 processing fee waived, and a 4-month payment plan option. Those who order before the Priority Deadline of Monday, August 15, will be able to retain their seat and parking locations as well as receive a 3-month payment plan option. Online seat and parking upgrades will begin on Monday, August 22.

New full season-ticket requests will be able to select their seat during the ordering process from any seat location available from the 2021-22 season. An Ahearn Fund contribution is required for all premium, chairback and cushioned seating. Specific required giving levels by section are listed at www.AhearnFund.com.

Announced last week, K-State Athletics is excited to offer fans several new premium seating options in Bramlage Coliseum for the 2022-23 home season.

Among these new seating options are 36 courtside seats along the north baseline of the arena, four (4) additional Loge boxes in Sections 16 and 17 and Sections 22 and 23 and the introduction of the Legends Lounge, which will span from Sections 17-22 above the student seating area and directly below the current Loge boxes.

Requests for any of these new premium seat options can be made by calling the Ahearn Fund at (888) 232.9074. The deadline for requesting these new seat options is Monday, August 1 with seat selection occurring by priority point order shortly after the deadline.

The men’s 2022-23 home schedule is expected to include as many as 17 home games, including premier matchups with Wichita State on Saturday, December 3 and a to-be-determined SEC opponent on Saturday, January 28, along with its usual high-caliber nine Big 12 opponents.

In addition to nine Big 12 home games, the women’s 2022-23 home schedule includes a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa on Thursday, November 17.

In addition to the home schedules, season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to pre-order tickets for the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, December 17 as well as the women’s game with South Dakota State at the Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, December 10.

Fans can purchase season tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

