A local home improvement store is hosting a food drive for a local food bank.

The Salina Menards home improvement store is serving as a drop site for a local food pantry through the month

of March. All food will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Menards says they are excited to participate in this opportunity to lend a helping hand to the community.

Non-perishable food items are being collected through the month of March,