Men on Mini-Bikes Arrested

A couple of mini-bike riders were rounded up after they rolled into a backyard on South Ohio Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed two men riding mini-bikes in the middle of the street in the 2400 block of Edward Ave. and attempted to make a stop.

They decided not to pull over and led police on a chase that went through Jerry Ivey Park, over to Shalimar and Revere before trying to hide at a house in the 2300 block of S. Ohio.

Police took 21-year-old Daxton Conard and 19-year-old Jace Hewitt into custody around 1pm on Friday. They now face similar charges of flee and elude and interference with law enforcement.