Memories of the River Sought

Memories of the Smoky Hill River are being sought. The Friends of the River Foundation and the Smoky Hill Museum are collecting memories of the Smoky Hill River and its surroundings.

According to the museum, these stories will not only help to inform guided historic river walks being developed, but will also be a repository of knowledge and experience for future generations.

The path of the Smoky Hill River runs throughout Salina, from south to north, flowing in from Indian Rock Park and around the YMCA, the fairgrounds, and Oakdale Park. It borders downtown and Founders Park behind the community theater, runs near the historic Dunbar School and Carver Center, and then out through Lakewood Park.

They invite you to share stories you may have and the memories you have made along the river and these surrounding areas. All stories are welcome, be they informational, fond, funny, troubling, or odd.

If you have any old photos, they would love them too.

There are three ways to share:

fill out a form online at www.smokyhillmuseum.org, click the Share Your Story link on the main page

pick up a story form to fill out at the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Ave., Tuesday-Friday 11 am-5 pm and Saturday 10 am-5 pm

write your story down and mail it to the Smoky Hill Museum. Please preface your written account with your name, phone number, email, today’s date, approximate date and location of your story, and how old you were at the time

If you have any questions please contact Anne Hoekstra at the Friends of the River Foundation, [email protected], or Nona Miller at the Smoky Hill Museum, [email protected].

The Friends of the River Foundation is a Funded Partner of the Salina Area United Way. They would also like to thank the Salina Area United Way for partially funding this work through a Make a Difference grant.

The Smoky Hill Museum is nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.