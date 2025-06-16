Memorable Finale on Festival Sunday

Sunday at the Smoky Hill River Festival proved to be a standout conclusion to the annual event, traditionally a quieter day. With the laid-back atmosphere, patrons turned out in force, celebrating Salina’s vibrant arts scene.

Salina Arts & Humanities staff expressed their satisfaction with the festival weekend and are already setting their sights on next year’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

“Everything went great,” said Sarah Keck of Salina Arts & Humanities. “We had a little bit of rain, but we were able to keep the two covered stages going.” Keck highlighted the diverse entertainment offerings, including pop-up performances, music in unexpected locations, and giant roving puppets delighting festival-goers throughout the park.

Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to fill out a post-event survey to share feedback on what they loved, what could improve, and what they’d like to see in the future.

Behind the scenes, planning for next year is already underway. Staff members Amanda Morris and Maira Mota confirmed that preparations have begun for what promises to be a landmark event, the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival. Patrons are encouraged to follow the Festival’s Facebook page and website for the latest updates.

Anna Pauscher Morawitz also praised this year’s smooth execution, crediting the hundreds of dedicated volunteers and local businesses whose efforts helped ensure the festival’s success.

As the community looks ahead to the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival, the energy and enthusiasm from this year’s event are setting a strong foundation for an unforgettable celebration in 2026.