“Melodic Journey” Features Director Finalist, Guest Guitarist

Join the Salina Symphony March 27 at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre for an afternoon of music rich with the infectious rhythms of Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez and the triumphant melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. The Symphony will also feature guitarist Daniel Bolshoy in presenting Joaquin Rodrigo’s soulful and poetic Concerto de Aranjuez. The concert will be conducted by Yaniv Attar, one of five talented finalists vying for the title of Music Director and Conductor.

Music Director Finalist

A native of Israel, Attar serves as music director of the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra in Bellingham, Wash., as well as artistic partner with Northwest Sinfonietta in Seattle and music director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra. During his tenure in Bellingham, the BSO has seen tremendous audience growth, a rise in donations and sponsorships, and a threefold increase in its education and community activities, now reaching thousands of students and patrons every year. Because of these efforts, Attar was awarded the Mayor’s Arts Award for his contribution to the musical life in Bellingham.

Attar is known for his creative programming, including a concert series begun in Bellingham in 2015 titled “Harmony from Discord.” This concert series amplifies the music of composers who wrote while oppressed, highlighting their ability to transcend the dark reality of their situation and celebrate the triumph of the human spirit. Since many of these works are rarely performed, the goal of the series is to bring a renewed interest to the music, while furthering discussion about the use of art as a tool to transcend oppression and bring a message of hope and unity.

Attar has studied with Israel Edelson in Jerusalem, Virginia Allen at the Juilliard School in New York, and Neil Thomson at the Royal College of Music in London, where he was also conductor of the Tempus Chamber Orchestra. In 2008, Attar earned his doctor of music from McGill University, where he studied under the tutelage of Alexis Hauser. He also studied with renowned conductors such as Kurt Masur, Leonard Slatkin and Jorma Panula. He has worked with many orchestras in North America, Europe and Israel, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Dohnanyi Orchestra Budapest, Hamburg Symphony Orchestra (Germany) and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (Israel).

Attar is also an accomplished classical guitarist. He was the first guitarist to win the Aviv Competition Prize in Israel and the Concerto Competition at the Juilliard School.

Guest Artist

Guest artist Daniel Bolshoy is a senior lecturer in the Hugh Hodgson School of Music at the University of Georgia, where he directs the guitar program. An Israeli-Canadian guitarist, he has performed as a soloist with more than 60 orchestras internationally including the Mexico City Philharmonic, the Volgograd (Russia) Symphony and the symphony orchestras of New Mexico, Modesto, Fresno, Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Kingston, Victoria, Okanagan, Saskatoon and Nova Scotia as well as the Chamber Orchestras of Israel, Pennsylvania, Manitoba, Ottawa, The Northwest Sinfonietta and many others.

An avid chamber musician, Bolshoy has performed at numerous chamber music festivald and concert series throughout North America, Europe, Russia, Asia and the Middle East. He appears on seven commercial recordings and two documentary films on the Bravo! TV network. His recordings and live performances are often broadcast on CBC Radio, NPR and various classical music stations.

Bolshoy recently completed a tour of concerts and master classes in China, including a residency at the Beijing central conservatory. This season, he is scheduled to perform concerti and solo recitals across North America as well as in Europe and Asia.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Attar and Bolshoy at 3:00 p.m. in the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Concert tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org. Single admission is $29 or $39 and $19 for students.

Please visit the Salina Symphony website for information about the Stiefel Theatre’s COVID-19 policy.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony