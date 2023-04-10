Melissa Etheridge Coming to Salina

Grammy Award-winning rockstar, activist, and Kansas native Melissa Etheridge is heading out on a summer tour and planning a stop in Salina. She will per perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, June 29th.

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.

For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album in 1993, “Yes I Am”. The collection featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, “Your Little Secret”, which was distinguished by the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Since her notable rise to fame, Melissa has continued to release several critically acclaimed recordings including, “This Is M.E.”, “Memphis Rock & Soul”, and “The Medicine Show”.

On September 17, 2021, Melissa released her most recent studio project, titled “One Way Out”. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut….until now. T

October 2022 saw Melissa’s return to the theatre with her one woman show, “My Window – A Journey Through Life”. The critically acclaimed, sold-out run premiered at New World Stages on October 13, 2022 and has plans to move to Broadway in 2023.

Tickets to see Melissa Ethridge at the Stiefel theatre in Salina go on Sale Friday.