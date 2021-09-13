Salina, KS

Mein earns KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 13, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Corey Mein (JR/Liberal, Kan.) was selected as the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered through nominations and a vote by conference sports information directors.

Mein finished in the Top 10 at the Southwestern Christian University Raising Canes Invite this last week behind rounds of 74 (+2) and 73 (+3). She helped the Coyotes to a fifth place finish out of 14 scoring teams at the event.

The Coyotes are back in action this week at the Texas Intercollegiate hosted by Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mein earns KCAC Women's Golfe...

