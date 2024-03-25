MEGAN HAGAMAN TO JOIN KSHSAA STAFF AS ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association announces Dr. Megan Hagaman, EdD of Salina, Kansas will join its staff on July 1, 2024, as an Assistant Executive Director. Dr. Hagaman was selected in a national search from a strong field of highly qualified candidates. She will succeed Craig Manteuffel, who is retiring from the KSHSAA staff.

Dr. Hagaman joins the KSHSAA after serving as an Assistant Principal at McPherson High School since 2022. Prior to that, she served for 14 years as an English Language Arts, Debate and Speech instructor during tenures at Salina South, Abilene, and El Dorado High Schools. Hagaman also uses her collegiate experience, both as a four-time national champion debater for Kansas Wesleyan and a current instructor and debate coach for Kansas Wesleyan, to shape her leadership style. She is a 3 Diamond Coach in the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) and was the NSDA west Kansas Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2021. She has been involved in leadership with the Kansas Speech Communication Association (KSCA) and was the KSCA Educator of the year in 2017 and inducted to the KSCA Hall of Fame in 2022.

A native of Abilene, Kansas, and a graduate of Abilene High School, Dr. Hagaman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Theater Education from Kansas Wesleyan (2007) and a Master of Science Degree in Special Education Gifted and Talented from Fort Hays State University (2015). In 2020, Dr. Hagaman earned her Doctor of Education from Baker University in Ottawa, Kansas. As an undergrad at Kansas Wesleyan, Hagaman was active in campus life and participated as a member of the Orchestra, Jazz Band, and Symphonic Band.

Dr. Hagaman’s primary responsibilities will be the administration of debate, music, speech and spirit activities while assisting with general administration of the KSHSAA.

“Dr. Hagaman brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished educator and leader. She has been engaged in all facets of supporting a comprehensive student experience by leading at the local, state, and national level. Her experiences have her well prepared to fulfill the leadership responsibilities so capably administered by Mr. Manteuffel,” said KSHSAA Executive Director, Bill Faflick.

Dr. Hagaman is a lifelong learner committed to leading through service to the member schools of the KSHSAA. She is known as a high achiever and is committed to supporting all students in member schools by enhancing the education-based activity experience across the state.