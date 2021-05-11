Meeting to Discuss Jerry Ivey Park Pond

Todd PittengerMay 11, 2021

A public meeting is planned to discuss a pond which is in need of work in a Salina park.

Salina Parks and Recreation invites the community to share their input regarding the future of the pond at Jerry Ivey Park. A public meeting is planned for next week on Wednesday, May 19th, at 4:30pm in Room 107 of the City/County Building.

Representatives from consultants to the City of Salina, the Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, along with members of the Parks and Recreation Department, will conduct an open house to share information regarding adverse existing conditions with the pond water feature in Jerry Ivey Park. The representatives will also solicit input on potential improvements desired by citizens for the pond water feature and also general thoughts or comments for Jerry Ivey Park.

Per City of Salina Ordinance, masks are required to be worn upon entering and inside the City/County Building.

 

 

