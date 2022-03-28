Meeting For K-4 Saline County Project Planned

Another public meeting for the K-4 Saline County project is planned.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the public is invited to attend a public meeting for the K-4 modernization project in Saline County on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast of Saline School facility.

KDOT previously hosted the first public meeting in December to provide an opportunity for the public to view exhibits and maps of the proposed improvements, provide input and speak one-on-one with project staff. The project team has refined project plans to address public comments received at the public meeting and via project website. As the K-4 modernization project advances towards 60% design plans, the public is invited view updated exhibits of the proposed improvements and provide additional input at this second public meeting in April 2022.

This project is currently in the preliminary design phase. Information presented at the meeting will also be made available online beginning Apr. 8 for those unable to attend at: www.ksdotike.org/k-4-saline-county. Online comment will be accepted Apr. 8-22.

The project includes the reconstruction of existing K-4 from the Smoky Hill River Bridge east about 7 miles to Kipp Road. The new alignment of K-4 will be offset to the north through a majority of the project limits to address several safety improvements including a flatter profile, improved intersection sight distance and the addition of paved shoulders. Traffic will be maintained during construction via existing K-4. Temporary widening or closures with detours may be required at the eastern limits of the project.

K-4 in Saline County is a highway Modernization project currently in the Development Pipeline for the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE). The tentative construction letting is planned for fiscal year 2024.