Meet the Cats Autograph Session Set for August 27

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Following a two-year hiatus, K-State football fans are welcome back to meet and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats as the program will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on Saturday, August 27, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Parking is available on the west side of the stadium, and fans can enter through Gate B for the autograph session. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

Fans are encouraged to make it a full Wildcat Saturday as the K-State volleyball team hosts Florida A&M in the K-State Invitational at 12:30 p.m. that day inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Tickets remain for all seven home games, including the home opener against South Dakota on Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Those who are unable to attend the autograph session can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.