Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 73 °

Meet the Cats Autograph Session Set for August 27

K-State Athletics ReleaseAugust 15, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Following a two-year hiatus, K-State football fans are welcome back to meet and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats as the program will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on Saturday, August 27, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Parking is available on the west side of the stadium, and fans can enter through Gate B for the autograph session. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

Fans are encouraged to make it a full Wildcat Saturday as the K-State volleyball team hosts Florida A&M in the K-State Invitational at 12:30 p.m. that day inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Tickets remain for all seven home games, including the home opener against South Dakota on Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Those who are unable to attend the autograph session can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks to Host Open Practice on A...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas football season is quickly approaching as the Jayhawks kick off ...

August 15, 2022 Comments

Meet the Cats Autograph Session Set...

Sports News

August 15, 2022

Recount Underway On Kansas Abortion...

Top News

August 15, 2022

Last Regular Swim of the Season

Top News

August 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saint Francis Sues Former...
August 14, 2022Comments
Driver Killed in UTV Cras...
August 14, 2022Comments
KWU Adopts New Safety and...
August 14, 2022Comments
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to S...
August 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra