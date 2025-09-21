Medical Center Welcomes Nurse Practitioner

Clay County Medical Center welcomes back Linda Bott, FNP-C, beginning in November. Linda brings more than three decades of patient care experience, including 14 years as a Family Nurse Practitioner, with special interests in preventive care, women’s health, and esthetics.

A long-time rural healthcare provider, Linda has devoted her career to delivering compassionate, personalized care and removing barriers to healthcare access for underserved populations. Her addition to the CCMC team ensures continued access to high-quality primary care services for the communities we serve.

“We’re thrilled to have Linda joining our team,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “Her expertise, deep roots in rural North Central Kansas, and commitment to patient-centered care make her an outstanding fit for our mission of serving the health needs of our communities.”

Linda began her nursing career at Clay County Medical Center in 1996, later serving as a clinical nurse at Clay Center Family Physicians. She went on to provide advanced primary care at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville, as well as urgent and chronic care management at Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center in Junction City. Most recently, she owned and operated Simple Esthetics in Palmer, Kansas, offering advanced facial injectable services.

“This community has always been home to me,” said Linda Bott, FNP-C. “I’m excited to return to Clay County Medical Center and to care for the families of Linn and the surrounding area with the same dedication and personal touch that have guided my entire career.”

Linda will begin seeing patients in November at Clay Center and Linn Family Physicians