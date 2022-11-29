Median Work on Broadway

Median work will begin on a busy Salina street this week.

According to the City of Salina, on Wednesday November 30 th , APAC Shears of Salina will start working on removing 120 feet of the Median on Broadway from Ash Street working south towards State Street.

Due to the median work taking place, closure of the inside lanes will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes between State Street and Ash Street during the construction.

Median work is estimated to be complete by Friday December 2 nd , weather permitting, with lanes open shortly thereafter.

This work is part of a $916,000 Mill & Inlay project and a major component of the City of Salina's $4.7 million 2022 maintenance capital improvement program.