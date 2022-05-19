Medallion Quest Clue Two

The search has started. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.

The first clue was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 on the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum. The second clue was unveiled at 7;30 this morning.

Here are the clues:

Consider the plot. Switch a religious tradition.

Clues will be available at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m each day, at www.festivalmedallionquest.com , simultaneously posted on the signboard near the Eighth Street or west-facing doors of the Museum and SAH offices, downtown.

The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by a local or regional artist. This year, the Quest returns to the former system of two separate, word-only (not graphic) clues released each day. While the daily clues may be shared independently by local media or on social media, the Quest website and SAH-posted clues remain the sole official sources for timely Festival Medallion Quest details.

Details and rules on how to play the Festival Medallion Quest can be found at www.festivalmedallionquest.com.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2022 prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 9 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

There is no cost to participate in the Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.