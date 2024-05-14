The event which marks the official countdown to the Smoky Hill River Festival is about to begin. The Medallion Quest begins Wednesday.

The first Medallion Quest clue will be shared live from the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Ave., at 4 pm on Wednesday, May 15th, by Salina Arts & Humanities Arts Commissioners.

After Wednesday’s launch, two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided daily at 7:30 am and 4:30 pm until the Medallion is found.

There is no cost to participate in Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2024 prize package includes the following:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 13

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

The Medallion will be hidden on public property within the Salina city limits, which may include city parks. Curfews hours for all city parks remain in effect during the Quest and are posted at each park. It will not be hidden at Kenwood or Oakdale Parks, on private property, or on Salina Airport Authority property. Locating the Medallion does not require the destruction of property.

All clues and notifications will be posted on the Festival Medallion Quest and Smoky Hill River Festival websites, through participating local media partners, and physically outside the west entrance of the Salina Arts & Humanities Office at 211 West Iron Ave.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, beginning in 2009, the Medallion Quest began to bring the community together to celebrate the arts in a creative and connected way. ​Over the years, families and friends have searched side by side, solved riddles, and endeavored to find the Medallion.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt

_ _ _

For more information on the Festival Medallion Quest or the Smoky Hill River Festival, call 785-309-5770, visit festivalmedallionquest.com, riverfestival.com, or Facebook.com/SHRiverFestival.