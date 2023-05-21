UPDATE: Medallion Has Been Found

It took just 8 clues for for Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion to be found. The hunt for the medallion began Thursday afternoon and ended Sunday morning.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, all of the details will be revealed at a press conference at 10:00 am Monday.

The winner receives:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 8 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

_ _ _

The search is on. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway. Two clues are revealed daily.

Here are the clues:

1. A measuring cluster. 2. Some are not sighted. 3. Hanging down. 4. Beside a trail. 5. A great location. 6. Refuse containment. 7. Power Changes Here. 8. First command to Dooley. Two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

There is no cost to participate in the Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.