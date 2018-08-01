Mechanical Issues Cause Vehicle Fire

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire District No. 7 responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday morning in northwest Saline County.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the 1988 Jeep Wrangler was recently purchased and appears to have had mechanical issues causing the fire in the 5000 block of W. Shipton Rd.

Melander says that 43-year-old Shadd Boese, of Cave Junction, OR, had just purchased the vehicle from a seller in Minneapolis, KS. Boese was driving the vehicle when he noticed some mechanical issues. When he pulled to the side of the road he heard a snap, starting a fire.

RFD No. 7 arrived shortly before noon, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. However, there was no damage to surrounding property.

Melander says the vehicle is a total loss and valued at $1,300.