Meagan Contreras returning to Kansas Wesleyan in Assistant Athletic Director role

Kansas Wesleyan University Athletics is pleased to announce the return of Meagan Contreras (’18, G’20) to the department as Assistant Athletic Director for Developmental Programs.



Contreras returns to campus after spending the last two years as Director of Ticket Operations at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.



“I am very excited to be returning to Kansas Wesleyan,” Contreras said. “KWU has always held a very significant place in my heart and I am very excited for the opportunity to return in a role that will allow me to help create an ideal collegiate athletic experience for every student-athlete who comes through our doors.



“I want to thank Miguel Paredes, Ken Oliver and President Thompson for this opportunity, and I look forward to returning to my alma mater and getting started.”



Contreras came to Kansas Wesleyan in 2014 as a student-athlete with the softball program, and completed her undergraduate degree with dual majors in Communications and Marketing. She immediately continued onto earn her MBA degree in 2020, while serving as a graduate assistant within the athletic department in charge of game operations.



After completion of her graduate degree she moved into a full-time role within the department overseeing game operations and serving as office manager. She served in those roles until leaving in Fall 2021.



“I look forward to having Meagan return to KWU,” Miguel Paredes, KWU Athletic Director said. “When we were identifying people to fill this role, Meagan’s name was the first to come up in our discussions. This is a perfect opportunity for her to return to her alma mater and advance her professional career within athletics.”



Contreras will begin her duties at Kansas Wesleyan in mid-February.