Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 62 °

McThreats

Sarah ReppJune 6, 2019

A Salina teen was threatened through the drive thru window while working at McDonald’s on S. Broadway.

According to Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department: The incident happened last night between 11:00 and 11:15 PM. Officers received the call from a young male employee after a man allegedly walked up to the drive thru window and made threats. The window was immediately closed until police arrived.

Officers were able to later locate the man in the east parking lot.

Bradley Akers, a 34-year-old male from Salina was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Threat.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Anti-Santa

A Salina male chased an intruder out of his home only to have his truck stolen moments later. Cap...

June 6, 2019 Comments

McThreats

Kansas News

June 6, 2019

Flood Damage Repairs Underway

Kansas News

June 6, 2019

KDHE: Boil Water Order for Sundowne...

Kansas News

June 6, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Anti-Santa
June 6, 2019Comments
McThreats
June 6, 2019Comments
Flood Damage Repairs Unde...
June 6, 2019Comments
KDHE: Boil Water Order fo...
June 6, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH