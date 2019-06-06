A Salina teen was threatened through the drive thru window while working at McDonald’s on S. Broadway.

According to Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department: The incident happened last night between 11:00 and 11:15 PM. Officers received the call from a young male employee after a man allegedly walked up to the drive thru window and made threats. The window was immediately closed until police arrived.

Officers were able to later locate the man in the east parking lot.

Bradley Akers, a 34-year-old male from Salina was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Threat.