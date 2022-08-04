McPherson Woman Pleads to Second-Degree Murder

A McPherson woman has reached a plea agreement in a murder case.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 35-year-old Tina Nicole Brown pleaded no-contest to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. The McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home. Officers arrived at 124 S. Kelly Dr. in McPherson, and discovered the deceased male.

Judge John B. Klenda accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for November 1 at 10 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson Police Department.