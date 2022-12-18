Salina, KS

McPherson Teen Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerDecember 18, 2022

A McPherson teen was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near Salina late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Chanz Rosales was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed north on I 135. For unknown reason, the car entered the center median, rolled several times, and came to a rest on its top.

Rosales, who suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened just after 9:30 Saturday night on I 135at milepost 86.8, approximately two miles South of Salina.

 

