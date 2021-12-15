McPherson sweeps El Dorado

GIRLS: McPherson 66, El Dorado 14

1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

El Dorado / 7 – 2 – 0 – 5 – 14

McPherson / 22 – 19 – 16 – 9 – 66

The McPherson Bullpups grabbed an early double-digit lead, and ran away with the win Tuesday night over El Dorado. Chloe Clevenger led all scorers with 16 points, and was joined by two other teammates in double-figures. Ella Schmid scored 12 and Lauren Labertew scored 11. McPherson held El Dorado to just 21% shooting from the field, and allowed only five second half points. The running clock was utilized for the entire fourth quarter, and McPherson improved to 2-2 on the year.

BOYS: McPherson 80, El Dorado 68

1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

El Dorado / 18 – 14 – 13 – 23 – 68

McPherson / 19 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 80

The Bullpup boys secured their second win of the season on Tuesday, using a strong third quarter to push away from El Dorado. Each team saw four players reach double digit points, with McPherson led by 18 from Seth Madron, 15 from Mason Miller, 12 from Cory Muehler, and 11 from Kreighton Kanitz. The Bullpups hit seven three pointers in the win.