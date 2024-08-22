McPherson High School announces Abby Bradstreet as Head Girls Swim Coach

MHS is excited to announce the return of Abby Bradstreet as the head coach of the Lady Pup Girls Swim program! Coach Bradstreet previously served in this role at MHS for 8 years.

MHS Activities Director, Shane Backhus, said this about the hire: “I could not be more excited about Coach Bradstreet’s return to our swim program. She stepped away a few years ago after successfully leading our program for 8 seasons. When there was an opportunity for her to return, it was an easy decision to make!”