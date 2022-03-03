McPherson Fire Department Vehicle Involved in Crash

Two people were injured in an accident involving a fire department vehicle in McPherson on North Main Street.

McPherson Police say as McPherson Fire Department units were responding to a fire north of the City of McPherson, a Ford F250 Super Duty fire unit responding with lights and sirens was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a Ford Taurus pulled in front of the fire department vehicle.

The driver of the car, 77-year-old Mary Elizabeth Ramsey from Marion, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

A passenger in the fire department vehicle, 29-year-old Jenae Kathryn Pfeiff, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital in McPherson.

The crash happened at 2:29 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main St and National Ave in McPherson.