Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 44 °

McPherson Fire Department Vehicle Involved in Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2022

Two people were injured in an accident involving a fire department vehicle in McPherson on North Main Street.

McPherson Police say as McPherson Fire Department units were responding to a fire north of the City of McPherson, a Ford F250 Super Duty fire unit responding with lights and sirens was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a Ford Taurus pulled in front of the fire department vehicle.

The driver of the car, 77-year-old Mary Elizabeth Ramsey from Marion, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

A passenger in the fire department vehicle, 29-year-old Jenae Kathryn Pfeiff, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital in McPherson.

The crash happened at 2:29 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main St and National Ave in McPherson.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

McPherson Fire Department Vehicle I...

Two people were injured in an accident involving a fire department vehicle in McPherson on Nor...

March 3, 2022 Comments

Lady Mustangs Roll to Sub-State Fin...

Sports News

March 2, 2022

Seaman hands South season-ending lo...

Sports News

March 2, 2022

The Abilene Cowboys Advance to Sub-...

Sports News

March 2, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 New COVID Deaths, 23 Ne...
March 2, 2022Comments
Kansas Leads Country in E...
March 2, 2022Comments
Free Colorectal Cancer Sc...
March 2, 2022Comments
Wetlands Center Hosting B...
March 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices