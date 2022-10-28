McPherson defeats Mulvane, 34-13

The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Mulvane Wildcats 34-13 on Friday night. Mulvane’s season ends with a record of 1-8, while McPherson improves to 8-1 and will advance to the 4A Playoff second round to face off with Arkansas City.
A full stat breakdown is below, courtesy of McPherson High School Activities Director Shane Backhus.
Scoring – 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q / Total
Mulvane – 6 – 7 – 0 – 0 / 13
McPherson – 0 – 6 – 28 – 0 / 34
1st Half Scoring Summary:
Mulvane – Myers 27 yard pass from Sorenson (PAT blocked)
McPherson – Gumm 9 yard run (PAT blocked)
Mulvane – Myers 55 yard run (Dickkers PAT)
2nd Half Scoring Summary:
McPherson – Gumm 2 yard run (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Becker 33 yard INT return (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Gumm 1 yard run (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Gumm 11 yard run (Hoover PAT)
TEAM STATS
McPherson / Mulvane
1st Downs 15 9
Rushing (Attempts-Yards) 35-135 30-54
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Int.) 5-11-0 15-28-2
Passing Yards 70 134
Fumbles/Lost 2/2 3/2
Punts-Average 5-44.3 8-31.3
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Name – Attempts – Yards
McPherson
Gottwald – 12 – 54
Gumm – 10 – 41
Alvord – 9 – 31
Richardson – 2 – 22
Mulvane
Myers – 16 – 86
Dye – 6 – (-3)
Sorenson – 8 – (-29)
PASSING
Name – Completions – Attempts – INT – Yards
McPherson
Alvord – 5 – 11 – 0 – 70
Mulvane
Sorenson – 15 – 28 – 2 – 134
RECEIVING LEADERS
Name – Receptions – Yards
McPherson
Roth – 2 – 22
Hoover – 1 – 42
Muehler – 1 – 11
Gottwald – 1 – (-5)
Mulvane
Myers – 5 – 52
Dieker – 3 – 54
Kasparek – 2 – 7