McPherson defeats Mulvane, 34-13

The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Mulvane Wildcats 34-13 on Friday night. Mulvane’s season ends with a record of 1-8, while McPherson improves to 8-1 and will advance to the 4A Playoff second round to face off with Arkansas City.

A full stat breakdown is below, courtesy of McPherson High School Activities Director Shane Backhus.

Scoring – 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q / Total

Mulvane – 6 – 7 – 0 – 0 / 13

McPherson – 0 – 6 – 28 – 0 / 34

1st Half Scoring Summary:

Mulvane – Myers 27 yard pass from Sorenson (PAT blocked)

McPherson – Gumm 9 yard run (PAT blocked)

Mulvane – Myers 55 yard run (Dickkers PAT)

2nd Half Scoring Summary:

McPherson – Gumm 2 yard run (Hoover PAT)

McPherson – Becker 33 yard INT return (Hoover PAT)

McPherson – Gumm 1 yard run (Hoover PAT)

McPherson – Gumm 11 yard run (Hoover PAT)

TEAM STATS

McPherson / Mulvane

1st Downs 15 9

Rushing (Attempts-Yards) 35-135 30-54

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Int.) 5-11-0 15-28-2

Passing Yards 70 134

Fumbles/Lost 2/2 3/2

Punts-Average 5-44.3 8-31.3

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Name – Attempts – Yards

McPherson

Gottwald – 12 – 54

Gumm – 10 – 41

Alvord – 9 – 31

Richardson – 2 – 22

Mulvane

Myers – 16 – 86

Dye – 6 – (-3)

Sorenson – 8 – (-29)

PASSING

Name – Completions – Attempts – INT – Yards

McPherson

Alvord – 5 – 11 – 0 – 70

Mulvane

Sorenson – 15 – 28 – 2 – 134

RECEIVING LEADERS

Name – Receptions – Yards

McPherson

Roth – 2 – 22

Hoover – 1 – 42

Muehler – 1 – 11

Gottwald – 1 – (-5)

Mulvane

Myers – 5 – 52

Dieker – 3 – 54

Kasparek – 2 – 7