McPherson defeats Mulvane, 34-13

Jackson SchneiderOctober 28, 2022

The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Mulvane Wildcats 34-13 on Friday night. Mulvane’s season ends with a record of 1-8, while McPherson improves to 8-1 and will advance to the 4A Playoff second round to face off with Arkansas City.

A full stat breakdown is below, courtesy of McPherson High School Activities Director Shane Backhus.

Scoring – 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q / Total
Mulvane – 6 – 7 – 0 – 0 / 13
McPherson – 0 – 6 – 28 – 0 / 34

 

1st Half Scoring Summary:
Mulvane – Myers 27 yard pass from Sorenson (PAT blocked)
McPherson – Gumm 9 yard run (PAT blocked)
Mulvane – Myers 55 yard run (Dickkers PAT)

2nd Half Scoring Summary:
McPherson – Gumm 2 yard run (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Becker 33 yard INT return (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Gumm 1 yard run (Hoover PAT)
McPherson – Gumm 11 yard run (Hoover PAT)

 

TEAM STATS
McPherson / Mulvane
1st Downs                        15                                  9
Rushing (Attempts-Yards) 35-135                  30-54
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Int.) 5-11-0                15-28-2
Passing Yards                            70                            134
Fumbles/Lost                     2/2                                 3/2
Punts-Average                    5-44.3                         8-31.3

 

INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING

Name – Attempts – Yards
McPherson

Gottwald – 12 – 54
Gumm – 10 – 41
Alvord – 9 – 31
Richardson – 2 – 22

Mulvane

Myers – 16 – 86
Dye – 6 – (-3)
Sorenson – 8 – (-29)

PASSING

Name – Completions – Attempts – INT – Yards
McPherson

Alvord – 5 – 11 – 0 – 70

Mulvane

Sorenson – 15 – 28 – 2 – 134

RECEIVING LEADERS

Name – Receptions – Yards
McPherson

Roth – 2 – 22
Hoover – 1 – 42
Muehler – 1 – 11
Gottwald – 1 – (-5)

Mulvane

Myers – 5 – 52
Dieker – 3 – 54
Kasparek – 2 – 7

