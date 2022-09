McPherson defeats Great Bend 44-27

Jackson Schneider September 2, 2022

BOX SCORE Great Bend 0-7-7-13………27 McPherson 10-17-3-14…..44 STATS………..MHS…..GBHS 1ST DOWNS……17……….18 RUSH-YARDS…..28-189……33-207 COMPLETIONS…PASSES…INTS……12-18-0…..13-31-2 PASS YARDS…………..182…….156 PENALTY-YARDS……6-51…..4-40

