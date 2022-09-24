McPherson defeats Circle, 35-15

McPherson defeated Towanda-Circle on Friday night, 35-15. The victory brings the Bullpups’ record to 3-1. Circle falls to 3-1 following their first defeat of 2022.

A full stat recap is below:

1st Half Scoring Summary:

McPherson-Alvord 69 yard run (Hoover PAT) 7-0

McPherson-Gumm 3 yard run (Hoover PAT) 14-0

Circle-Chandell to Glaves 15 yard pass (PAT #44) 14-7

Circle-Safety 14-9

2nd Half Scoring Summary:

McPherson-Gumm 59 yard run (Hoover PAT) 21-9

McPherson-Gumm 14 yard run (Hoover PAT) 28-9

McPherson-Gumm 29 yard run (Hoover PAT) 35-9

Circle-Chandell to Smith 25 yard pass 35-15

Scoring – 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q / Total

Circle – 0 – 9 – 0 – 6 / 15

McPherson – 14 – 0 – 14 – 7 / 35