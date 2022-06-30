McPherson Daycare Provider Arrested

The McPherson Police Department arrested a daycare provider for suspicion of Aggravated Endangering a Child and Driving Under the Influence.

According to the agency, on Wednesday 0fficers responded to the 100 Block of South Park Street in McPherson in reference to young children and a dog being found and unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years-old in the area. Officers determined the children had left a daycare in the 700 Block of East Kansas Avenue and walked to this area.

Officers contacted the daycare provider, identified as 47-year-old Tracy Barr, and another child, in the 700 Block of East Kansas Avenue. Officers took the children into protective custody and later released them to their parent(s)/guardian(s).

Officers arrested Barr on suspicion of Aggravated Endangering a Child and Driving Under the Influence. She was booked into the McPherson County Jail and her bond was set at $13,750.00.

State records show Barr owns the Golden Explorers childcare facility in McPherson.

The McPherson Police Department has referred this incident to the Department of Children and Families and the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.