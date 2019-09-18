McPherson College is “2019 Great College to Work For”

McPherson College is a great place to work and it’s been confirmed by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The 12th annual report on The Academic Workplace, recognized McPherson College as a “Great Colleges to Work For” for the fifth year in a row and received Honor Roll recognition for the fourth year in a row. McPherson College is the only Kansas school earning recognition on the lists.

The Honor Roll is an elite group of institutions that are standouts within their respective enrollment sizes. This year, 236 colleges were surveyed for the list and 85 were recognized while 42 were singled out for the Honor Roll.

“Everyone at McPherson College works very hard to make this a great place, and it’s exciting to be recognized again this year by the country’s leader in higher education,” McPherson College President Michael Schneider said. “The fact that we have earned this distinction now for five years running–and been named to the Honor Roll for four years in a row–speaks to the strong, collaborative relationships among our faculty, staff, and administration.”

President Schneider points to some of the basics like the college’s health insurance plan that has not had a premium increase for 10 years, annual pay raises, and monthly all campus meetings, “huddles,” as reasons why people like working for McPherson College. Additionally, involvement in programs like training from the Kansas Leadership Center, which develop adaptive problem solving skills, and other significant professional development investments in the operating budget, sets McPherson College apart from other college campuses.

“The college is not just a place to clock in and clock out, but it is a community where people care about one another and help each other to be their best persons,” Becki Bowman, professor of communication and faculty chair, said. “It is not just a job to complete, but a place where ideas are created, nurtured, and brought to fruition. We are not just students, faculty and staff, but we are a family.”

McPherson College was one of just seven institutions nationwide to earn top honors in 11 or more of the report’s 12 categories, which include areas like compensation and benefits along with work and life balance.

“McPherson College has always been my home,” Tony Segovia, softball head coach, said. “I’ve enjoyed everywhere I’ve worked, but there is something special about this place. I also went to school with many of the staff and faculty, so when I’m recruiting students to come here, I can truly tell them they are in good hands.”

Community is central to McPherson College’s identity, according to President Schneider. “As our college community continues to work through the challenges of an intense yet innovative strategic plan, Community by Design 2021, faculty and staff are actively implementing our plans. Community by Design drove decision-making and much of the work we did over the last year. In addition, we did all of it while balancing our operating budget and maintaining our overall student retention. By working together, these plans will nurture the creative processes to sustain innovative academic ventures that will shape the future of our residential campus community.”

The “Great Colleges to Work For” survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. It recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.