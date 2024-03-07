McPherson College Adds Student Housing

McPherson College students will have a new housing option in the fall with the addition of Maxwell Hall. The college worked with The Cedars Retirement Community to provide the new student housing located at First and Maxwell Streets.

The college is leasing the two north units of The Cedar Ridge Houses on Maxwell Street to accommodate increased enrollment and its commitment to quality student housing options. Just five blocks from campus, the new residence hall will provide co-ed housing for 50 students. It features two-bed suites with a private bathroom that share a large common area and kitchen. The new hall will offer the same amenities as other residence halls, including key-card access, furniture, security cameras, Wi-Fi, free laundry, and parking. Each room features its own temperature control.

“The new Maxwell Hall provides a living opportunity for students unique to anything else at McPherson College,” said Charles Snyder, resident assistant at Maxwell Hall. “I am honored to help introduce Maxwell Hall to the campus community and help grow our community in the building.”

Alexia Sandoval, another resident assistant at the new hall added, “I’m thrilled to be part of a process helping our community grow. With other big projects happening around campus, like the new Campus Commons and Boiler House, it’s fitting that a new resident hall would be included.”

The new hall is available to sophomores, juniors, and seniors currently making housing applications for next fall.

“This venture is a win for current Cedars residents because they will receive focused attention from Cedars staff and opportunities for intergenerational interaction,” LaMonte Rothrock, CEO of The Cedars, said in a statement. “We are excited about this relationship and plan for college students to spend time with our residents to enrich both groups’ lives.”