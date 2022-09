McPherson blasts Augusta, 42-7

Jackson Schneider September 9, 2022

Scoring 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Total

Augusta 0 – 0 – 0 – 7 – 7

McPherson 7 – 21 – 7 – 7 – 42 SCORING SUMMARY

MCPHERSON

7:51 1st-Gottwald 1 yard run (Hoover PAT)

5:33 2nd-Alvord 28 yard pass to Tucker Pelnar (Hoover PAT)

2:25 2nd-Alvord 20 yard pass to Tucker Pelnar (Hoover PAT)

0:14 2nd-Alvord 7 yard run (Hoover PAT)

5:37 3rd-Gumm 4 yard run (Hoover PAT)

10:04 4th-Alvord 23 yard run (Hoover PAT) AUGUSTA

3:59 4th-Kisler 1 yard run (Schaefer PAT) TEAM STATS

McPherson / Augusta

1st Downs 15 / 18

Rushing (Attempts-Yards) 27-191 / 56-208

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Int.) 12-19-0 / 3-10-1

Passing Yards 132 / 18

Fumbles/Lost 1/0 / 4/0

Punts-Average 2-36.0 / 5-29.7

Total Yards 323 / 226 INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING Name Attempts – Yards

McPherson Gumm 10 – 91

Alvord 5 – 66

Gottwald 10 – 33

Roth 2 – 1 Augusta Kiser 17 – 70

Blackwell 9 – 46

Johnson 11 – 44 PASSING Name Completions – Attempts – INT – Yards

McPherson Alvord 12 – 17 – 0 – 132

Fetsch 0 – 2 – 0 – 0

Augusta Kiser 3 – 10 – 1 – 18 RECEIVING Name Receptions – Yards

McPherson Pelnar 5 – 62

Schomaker 2 – 25

Hoover 2 – 23

Becker 1 – 8 Augusta McDaniel 2 – 20

Pfeiffer 1 – (-2)

