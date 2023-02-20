Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 38 °

McKinney, Howell Sweep American Weekly Awards

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseFebruary 20, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State softball has swept the American Athletic Conference weekly awards, as Sydney McKinney and Lauren Howell have been named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday.

McKinney continued her unreal start to the season in San Diego. In six games she hit .765/.789/1.353 with 13 hits, two triples, two home runs, three stolen bases, three RBI and scoring eight runs. She is currently in the midst of a 29-game hitting streak, which is tied for the 11th longest in NCAA history. McKinney is hitting .771 (27-for-35) through 11 games and recorded her 300th career hit in Sunday’s win over FDU.

This is the fourth career Player of the Week honor for McKinney. Wichita State has claimed the first two of the season after Lauren Lucas took the honors last week.

Lauren Howell picks up her first Pitcher of the Week accolade after a 2-0 weekend in the circle for Wichita State. Howell didn’t allow a single run in 11.0 innings. She struck out 14, including a career-high seven in each outing. Opposing hitters recorded just six hits and two walks off Howell. She is 3-1 this season with a 1.17 ERA in 18.0 innings.

Player of the Week
Sydney McKinney, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week
Lauren Howell, Jr., RHP, Wichita State

Honor Roll
Savannah Adams, So., UTL, UCF
Hannah Blincoe, So., RHP, Houston
Ja’Naiya Thomas, So., INF, Houston
Haley Morgan, Sr., OF, Tulsa
Kylee Nash, Jr., RHP, Tulsa

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

McKinney, Howell Sweep American Wee...

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State softball has swept the American Athletic Conference weekly awards, as...

February 20, 2023 Comments

Kansas’ Gradey Dick Named Big 12 ...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

Asinde Named to AAC Weekly Honor Ro...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

Walton Heaps Another Plaudit on the...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Future Leaders Visit KSAL
February 20, 2023Comments
Laser Therapy Open House ...
February 19, 2023Comments
Multiple Bennington State...
February 19, 2023Comments
Seat Belt Enforcement Eff...
February 19, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra