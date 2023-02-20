McKinney, Howell Sweep American Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State softball has swept the American Athletic Conference weekly awards, as Sydney McKinney and Lauren Howell have been named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday.

McKinney continued her unreal start to the season in San Diego. In six games she hit .765/.789/1.353 with 13 hits, two triples, two home runs, three stolen bases, three RBI and scoring eight runs. She is currently in the midst of a 29-game hitting streak, which is tied for the 11th longest in NCAA history. McKinney is hitting .771 (27-for-35) through 11 games and recorded her 300th career hit in Sunday’s win over FDU.

This is the fourth career Player of the Week honor for McKinney. Wichita State has claimed the first two of the season after Lauren Lucas took the honors last week.

Lauren Howell picks up her first Pitcher of the Week accolade after a 2-0 weekend in the circle for Wichita State. Howell didn’t allow a single run in 11.0 innings. She struck out 14, including a career-high seven in each outing. Opposing hitters recorded just six hits and two walks off Howell. She is 3-1 this season with a 1.17 ERA in 18.0 innings.

Player of the Week

Sydney McKinney, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week

Lauren Howell, Jr., RHP, Wichita State

Honor Roll

Savannah Adams, So., UTL, UCF

Hannah Blincoe, So., RHP, Houston

Ja’Naiya Thomas, So., INF, Houston

Haley Morgan, Sr., OF, Tulsa

Kylee Nash, Jr., RHP, Tulsa