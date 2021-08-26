Salina, KS

McElderry to Lead Health Foundation

Todd PittengerAugust 26, 2021

A new person is in charge of the charitable wing of Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, Marla McElderry has been named the new Executive Director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. McElderry has been the Director of Finance and Accountant for the Foundation for 22 years. She succeeds Tom Martin who retired after 30 years of service to the Foundation.

McElderry was born and raised in Salina and received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Marymount College.

Salina Regional Health Foundation is an organization created for charitable, educational and scientific purposes including the sponsorship of specific projects and programs to improve health services in the area served by Salina Regional Health Center.

 

