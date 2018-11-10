McDuffie’s Career-High 32 Lifts Shockers Over Providence

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Markis McDuffie set a Veterans Classic scoring record and a new career-high with 32 points to lead Wichita State to an 83-80 win over Providence College Friday evening at a sold out Alumni Hall.

McDuffie hit six threes (another personal-best) on nine attempts. Five of them came in the second half. His 32 points tied Fred VanVleet for the second-highest point total by a Marshall Era Shocker (2007-Pr.). Only Cleanthony Early (39 against Southern Illinois in 2013) has scored more in Marshall’s 12 seasons on the WSU bench.

Wichita State (1-1) shrugged off a disappointing loss to Louisiana Tech in Tuesday’s season opener by going 12-of-22 from three-point range. Samajae Haynes-Jones (16 points) was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and handed out a career-high eight assists with just three turnovers.

Alpha Diallo finished with a double-double (27 points, 10 rebounds in 36 minutes) and A.J. Reeves added 19 points for the Providence (1-1 and receiving votes in both major polls).

The Friars built leads of 11-3 and 15-5 before the Shockers stormed back. Haynes-Jones hit three-consecutive threes to help WSU cut into the lead.

The Shockers used a 10-0 run to forge in front. McDuffie’s first three of the night tied the game at 27. Morris Udeze’s putback gave the Shockers their first lead since the opening seconds of the game, 29-27.

Erik Stevenson’s three-pointer sent WSU into the break up 44-39

McDuffie hit four-straight threes in the first 10 minutes of the second half to help the Shockers remain in front. A four-point play made it 55-49 with 14:32 remaining. His fifth of the half (and sixth of the night) upped the margin to 72-61 with 6:43 on the clock.