Officials are reviewing surveillance video footage after an electronic Drive-Thru menu was damaged overnight.

The 701 S. Broadway location of McDonald’s reports the incident happened sometime between 11:00 PM on the 11th, and 6:00 AM on the 12th. It appears a rock or other hard object came into contact with the screen causing damage. Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff, the estimated damage is around $3,000.