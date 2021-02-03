McCormack and Braun Lead Jayhawks to Victory in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 74-51, thanks to a double-double from junior forward David McCormack paired with double figure scoring from sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas win moves them to 12-6 overall this season and 6-4 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State falls to 5-14 overall and 1-9 in the conference.

McCormack and Braun each had 18 points in Tuesday’s matchup. Additionally, McCormack had 10 rebounds which made for his fifth career double-double and fourth this season.

The Jayhawks started Tuesday night’s game with a 9-0 run and did not look back for the entirety of the game. Kansas was in control of the game and dominated in the paint. Kansas also shot 43.3% (29-67) from the field and out rebounded the Wildcats 41-34.

In the first half, Agbaji and McCormack put in work to give the Jayhawks a 33-25 lead heading into the locker room. KU came out of the locker room continuing to work and were able to add to their lead as Braun drained three 3-point field goals.

In addition to finding some rhythm on offense, the Jayhawks continued to guard well. Kansas held Kansas State to 34.0% (18-53) from the field and just 23.8% (5-21) from behind the arc. The Jayhawks also forced 13 turnovers while only giving up six.

STAT OF THE GAME

200 – Tuesday night’s win marks the Jayhawks’ 200th overall win over Kansas State, the most all-time victories over an opponent in NCAA Division I history. The series record, which started in 1907, moved to 200-94 and 36-6 in the Bill Self era.

NOTES

KU’s win gave Kansas 15-straight wins against Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak which started in 2007.

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures this season, marking the fifth time KU had four or more scorers in double digits. When having four or more players with 10+ points, Kansas is 3-1 this season.

The Jayhawks outrebounded the Wildcats, 41-34, marking the 12th time this season Kansas has outrebounded its opponent. The Jayhawks are 11-1 in those games.

Kansas held Kansas State to 51 points, marking the sixth time this season the Jayhawks held their opponent to 59 points or less. Kansas is 6-0 in those games.

Kansas only turned the ball over six times on Tuesday, the lowest amount this season and the fewest in a conference game since turning the ball over four times on January 14, 2019.

Redshirt freshman DaJuan Harris was 5:0 in assist-to-turnover ratio on Tuesday, while in his last four games he has recorded 13 assists 0 turnovers, while he has recorded 43 assists and 13 turnovers on the season.

Junior Ochai Agbaji scored 15 points on 6-of-10 from the field, marking his 16th double-figure scoring game this season and 38th of his career.

Junior David McCormack scored 18 points, marking his 23rd-career game in double-figures, including his third-straight and 10th game this season.

Paired with his 18 points, McCormack grabbed 10 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double this season and the fifth of his career.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road to take on West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tip from WVU Coliseum will be at 1 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on CBS.