McConnell AFB Officials Impose Base-wide Mask Mandate

Metrosource August 6, 2021

Authorities at McConnell Air Force Base are imposing a mask-mandate for all service members, civilian employees, contractors and visitors. The order was announced yesterday. Base officials say COVID-19 vaccines remain voluntary.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.